10/20/2022

Gilbarco Veeder-Root's Encore 700S Series Enhancements

The new features are the 6-Grade Select option and the 15.6-inch touchscreen.
Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a Vontier Corp. company, released two new premium features for the Encore 700S Series: the 6-Grade Select option and the 15.6-inch touchscreen. The 6-Grade Select allows retailers to blend any two of four inlets, with up to four hoses and six fuel grades at the same fueling position. The 15.6-inch touchscreen provides a next generation user interface, while maintaining the familiar Encore experience that most fuel consumers know and regularly use. The touchscreen interface eliminates the need for softkeys, creating a modern feel that younger consumers expect. With 33 percent more screen space, retailers have more freedom to create impactful branding, engaging marketing messages, and promotional offers, the company stated.

