GK and Comdata POS Partnership

GK and Comdata Inc. entered into a strategic partnership for Comdata to offer truck stops and convenience store retailers a single point-of-sale (POS) solution. Comdata turned to GK to update the tech stack for its SmartDESQ application and SmartDESQ will now be connected to GK CLOUD4RETAIL via OmniPOS. The integration of GK's cloud and POS technology will transform SmartDESQ into a next-generation retail platform, offering an omnichannel suite of solutions that will enable retailers to improve their customer experience and drive operational efficiencies, all while simplifying the store environment.