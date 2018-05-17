Global Partners Buying C-store & Fuel Assets of Champlain Oil Co.

WALTHAM, Mass. — Global Partners LP inked an agreement to purchase the retail fuel and convenience store assets of Vermont-based Champlain Oil Co. Inc.

The acquisition includes 37 company-operated gas stations with Jiffy Mart-branded convenience stores in Vermont and New Hampshire, and approximately 24 fuel sites that are either owned or leased including lessee dealer and commission agent locations.

The transaction also includes fuel supply agreements for approximately 70 gas stations, primarily in Vermont and New Hampshire. The stations market major fuel brands such as Mobil, Shell, Citgo, Sunoco, and Irving.

"Building on our skill as a strategic acquirer, this acquisition is an excellent fit for Global, expanding our retail business into Vermont and growing our presence in New Hampshire," said Global Partners President and CEO Eric Slifka. "Jiffy Mart is an established brand with locations along high-traffic routes throughout northern New England. The acquisition benefits from our vertically integrated model, providing additional volume to our strategically situated terminals including those in Burlington, Vt. and Albany, N.Y.

"We are very excited about adding retail facilities to our portfolio and expect the transaction to be accretive within the first full year of operations," he added.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter and is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Waltham-based Global Partners is a midstream logistics and marketing master limited partnership that owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of petroleum products and renewable fuels in the Northeast. With approximately 1,500 locations, primarily in the Northeast, Global is one of the largest regional independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores.