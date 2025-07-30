Global Partners Calls for Investigation Into Massachusetts Service Plaza Deal

Shortly before the rally, a petition signed by more than 2,000 people was delivered to Gov. Maura Healey and state leaders demanding an independent review of the deal.

Global Partners pointed to recently revealed details from Applegreen's proposal that raise concerns that were reportedly never publicly disclosed or presented to the MassDOT board, including:

An unfunded revitalization plan that is reliant on uncertain future public financing

The deal assumes no property tax payments due, potentially costing towns and cities $48 million or more over the term of the lease

Weak supplier diversity, with just 2% committed compared to Global Partners' 5% to 15%

Lower guaranteed rent, offering $623 million compared to Global Partners' $1.5 billion

"Let's be clear," Slifka said. "This is about the state walking away from $1.5 billion in guaranteed revenue, from real commitments to our communities, and from transparency. When critical information is hidden from the public and the board, something is very wrong."

The rally also followed Global Partners' filing of a formal ethics complaint against Scott Bosworth, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) official and chair of the selection committee for the highway lease. The company noted that Bosworth led the selection despite serving at a separate agency focused on rail and ferry transit, and alleged that incomplete, inaccurate and misleading information was presented to the MassDOT board ahead of its vote in June.

Rally attendees encouraged lawmakers to convene an oversight hearing and demand answers from all involved parties. Global Partners is specifically calling upon the Massachusetts State Ethics Commission, the governor's office and the legislature's oversight committee to investigate:

Improper communications between MassDOT/MBTA officials and Applegreen or its majority owner, private equity firm Blackstone

Failure to disclose potential conflicts of interest

Manipulation or misrepresentation of request for proposal criteria and evaluation

Suppression of independent oversight and removal of dissenting voices

Incomplete or misleading details presented to the MassDOT board

Waltham-based Global Partners operates or maintains dedicated storage at 54 liquid energy terminals — with connectivity to strategic rail, pipeline and marine assets — spanning from Maine to Florida and into the U.S. Gulf States. Through this extensive network, the company distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global Partners owns, operates and/or supplies more than 1,700 retail locations across the Northeast states, the Mid-Atlantic and Texas.