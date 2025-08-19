Global Partners Kicks Off Loyalty Program Sweepstakes

To enter, consumers need to download the Bee's Knees Benefits mobile app, register for an account if they are new members and enter the sweepstakes once per week in-app during the campaign period, which ends Oct. 12.

Along with the grand prize of free gas for a year, Global Partners will give away nine bonus prizes: three winners will receive 50,000 loyalty points (valued at $500 each) and six winners will receive 10,000 loyalty points (valued at $100 each).

The chance to win free fuel marks a major milestone: the unification of all Global Partners' store banners under one rewards program and digital platform, the company said. Bee's Knees Benefits members can save on fuel, food, coffee and everyday purchases, all while earning personalized rewards at more than 300 participating locations across New England, Virginia and Texas.

Bee's Knees Benefits combined previous rewards programs, such as Fresh with Benefits and Alltown Neighborhood Perks, into a single experience across brands like Alltown Fresh, Alltown, XtraMart, Honey Farms Market, Jiffy Mart, Wheels, T-Bird, Miller's and Mr. Mike's. Loyalty perks include rewards for every dollar spent and gallon pumped; app-only discounts and personalized offers; exclusive member-only promotions across 300-plus locations; in-store rewards like free coffee and fountain drinks; and a $5 welcome bonus, or 50 cents off per gallon on the first fill-up, up to 20 gallons.

Waltham-based Global Partners operates or maintains dedicated storage at 54 liquid energy terminals — with connectivity to strategic rail, pipeline and marine assets — spanning from Maine to Florida and into the U.S. Gulf States. Through this extensive network, the company distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global Partners owns, operates and/or supplies more than 1,700 retail locations across the Northeast states, the Mid-Atlantic and Texas.

Global Partners was recognized as one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies in 2025.