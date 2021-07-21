New from Godfather's Pizza, Fiesta Lime Chicken Pizza combines popular flavor trends, such as taco flavors on pizza and fusion cuisine that originates from different countries, regions or cultures. The new menu item features the brand's proprietary taco sauce, chicken, green peppers, onions, jalapeños, and both cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. It is served with a lime seasoning packet; control of the seasoning is in the customer's hands as they can add as much or as little of the seasoning as they want. The Fiesta Lime Chicken Pizza is available at participating Godfather’s Pizza Express locations during July, August and September.