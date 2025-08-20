Golden Oil Streamlines Tech Systems to Reduce Spend

Golden Oil chose Mako for its strength in core networking capabilities, including cellular failover, secure payment processing and firewall protection, as well as its approval as a managed network service provider by most major oil brands, including Chevron, ExxonMobil, Valero, bp and Sunoco.

"Mako has been a game-changer — saving us time and money, especially on field dispatches," said Taylor Wilson, director of IT at Golden Oil. "Remote access to our connected equipment through Mako's secure, PCI-compliant CMS has saved us thousands of dollars and months of effort with zero security vulnerabilities."

Once site solutions were installed and running, Golden Oil saw results almost immediately for field service savings; vendor consolidation; built-in redundancy; efficient remote access; and VOIP phone lines, the company said.

Mako's Central Management System (CMS) goes beyond standard MNSP functionality, enabling secure, PCI-compliant remote access to critical operational data like fuel readings from automatic tank gauges and transaction logs from point-of-sale systems, according to the company. Its Periscope CMS feature adds additional value by providing secure, real-time remote control of any web interface behind a Mako firewall.

Headquartered in Kenosha, Golden Oil offers full-service distribution of wholesale petroleum products to new and existing Midwest locations. The Golden Oil team has more than 50 years combined experience in the petroleum wholesale and retail business, and a large network of bp-branded retail facilities operated by both company personnel and independent dealers.