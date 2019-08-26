GoPuff Grows Its Presence in Texas

PHILADELPHIA — Digital convenience retailer goPuff is expanding its Texas footprint by launching in Dallas.

This includes certain areas in southern Dallas that some startup companies have ignored, reported CultureMap Dallas.

Dallas is goPuff's fourth Texas market. It entered Austin in 2015 and San Antonio and Houston earlier this year. Its initial launch in the area included downtown Dallas, Denton, Richardson, Mesquite and Arlington.

GoPuff, which operates in more than 50 U.S. markets, delivers thousands of products ranging from snacks, drinks, ice cream, beverages, groceries, household goods and more directly to customers from centrally located warehouses for a flat $1.95 delivery fee. All orders are accessible through the goPuff mobile app or goPuff.com. Delivery hours run from noon to 4:30 a.m., seven days a week.

"Customers have been asking us to come to Dallas since we first launched the concept, and we are thrilled to now bring that experience to the area and deliver the moments that matter most to this vibrant community," said goPuff co-founder and co-CEO Rafael Ilishayev.

The celebrate goPuff's entrance into south Dallas, customers in the area who signed up for an account and placed their first order of $9 or more by Aug. 25 could add a complimentary pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream to their cart.

Additional goPuff facilities are expected to open in Garland and Deep Ellum in September, as well as Fort Worth later this fall. Dallas now represents one of goPuff's largest markets, according to a company spokesperson.

Philadelphia-based goPuff operates in more than 90 cities, including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh and Seattle.