Gopuff Rolls Out Private Label Health and Wellness Brand

PHILADELPHIA — Gopuff launches its second private label offering, a health and wellness brand called Goodnow.

According to Gopuff, as consumers increasingly turn to the instant commerce provider for over-the-counter (OTC) medications and their daily wellness needs, the company developed its own line of products designed to help customers feel better faster, for less.

"Health and wellness — an $80-plus billion market in the U.S. — has been one of Gopuff's fastest-growing categories," said Jessica Glendenning, director of private label at Gopuff. "As consumers become increasingly interested in private label products, Gopuff is uniquely positioned to develop new brands curated specifically for our customers. Informed by data, insights, and feedback, we know that Goodnow is an inherent fit for our customers and the Gopuff platform."

Goodnow's initial product offering includes:

Pain relief, including ibuprofen, acetaminophen, naproxen and headache relief;

Allergy relief, including loratadine, cetirizine and diphenhydramine;

Cold, flu and sinus congestion relief;

Sleep aid products; and

At-home diagnostic tests kits for UTI, BV and herpes.

All Goodnow products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards and manufactured in third-party GMP-certified facilities, the company stated.

Customers must be 14 years old or older to purchase diagnostic testing kits. The kits are not available in New York.

Additional Goodnow products, including electrolyte drinks, bandages, antihistamines, antacids and more, will roll out nationwide over the coming months.

Goodnow builds on the early success of Gopuff's first private label offering, Basically, which launched in January. Consistently in the top five brands for Gopuff, Basically sales have grown by more than 150 percent since April, according to the company.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff is a go-to instant commerce platform.