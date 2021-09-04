GPM Investments Adds to Value Menu at Select C-stores

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC is rolling out a new fried chicken filet sandwich as part of its existing value menu at 150 convenience stores.

"We're always looking for new ways to meet the needs of our customers," said Ray Zeiher, senior category manager, foodservice. "Our newly introduced value menu offers quality foods that are at a great price and on trend, so grabbing a bite to eat on the go is quick and easy. We're looking forward to this new chicken sandwich offering and continuing to grow and evolve our value menu."

GPM launched the value menu in summer 2020 to offer customers convenient, affordable and quality foods during difficult economic times, according to the company. It has grown from the single menu item of two-for-$1 hot dogs to offer hot dogs, chicken nuggets, hamburgers and fried chicken drumsticks, along with the new fried chicken filet sandwich.

Customers can mix and match select menu items for the value of two for $3, five for $6 or 10 for $10.

Richmond-based GPM, a subsidiary of ARKO Corp., was founded in 2003 with 169 stores and has grown through acquisitions to roughly 3,000 locations comprised of approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and 1,600 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel in 33 states and Washington, D.C.