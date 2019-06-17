Press enter to search
Close search

Grab-and-Go: How to Maximize Your Foodservice Options

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu
By CSNews - 06/17/2019

REGISTER NOW!

Date: Tuesday, July 16th at 2:00pm ET

Your customers are busy and are looking for easy in-and-out, quality food options to fit into their hectic lives. Convenience Stores, in order to meet these needs, turn to grab-and-go options.

In this webinar, we will look at the latest trends in convenience and grab-and-go foodservice to help your brand maximize this growing business segment.

Join us to learn: 

  • How grab-and-go can turn into big business for you
  • What consumers want from grab-and-go items
  • What to expect from this segment in the future

Speakers:

REGISTER NOW!

 

Sponsored By:

  

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Events & Webcasts
E15 Best Marketing Practices
Webinars
How to Enroll More Customers into Your Loyalty Program
Webinars
Revitalizing Milk in Your Stores: How To Optimize Your Milk Opportunity
Events & Webcasts
Investing in Future Tech