Grab-and-Go: How to Maximize Your Foodservice Options

Date: Tuesday, July 16th at 2:00pm ET

Your customers are busy and are looking for easy in-and-out, quality food options to fit into their hectic lives. Convenience Stores, in order to meet these needs, turn to grab-and-go options.

In this webinar, we will look at the latest trends in convenience and grab-and-go foodservice to help your brand maximize this growing business segment.



Join us to learn:

How grab-and-go can turn into big business for you

What consumers want from grab-and-go items

What to expect from this segment in the future

Speakers: