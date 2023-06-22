H-E-B Continues Roll Out of Fresh Bites Brand

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — H-E-B Grocery Co. continues to roll out the H-E-B Fresh Bites brand with the opening of its second location in Lytle, Texas, adjacent to its preexisting H-E-B store on McDonald Street.

The opening comes just two months after the launch of H-E-B's first Fresh Bites in Leander, Texas, in April. The location was an existing convenience store that was updated into the Fresh Bites moniker and renovated to include the True Texas Tacos restaurant.

"For our on-the-go customers, H-E-B Fresh Bites will offer a variety of fresh options and our delicious True Texas Tacos along with fast, friendly service," said Erica Menchaca, H-E-B director of convenience store operations. "Our amazing partners are ready to open the doors and begin serving our community with the best H-E-B Fresh Bites has to offer."

The retailer has been refreshing the look of its H-E-B c-stores in order to provide its customers with more options. The current Fresh Bites locations feature several refrigerated cases stocked with fresh produce, salads, sandwiches, freshly-made sushi, meat and cheese snacks, juices, kombucha and H-E-B Meal Simple options. Throughout the store, customers can also find a larger selection of nutritious and wholesome products, including H-E-B Select Ingredients items in addition to normal convenience offerings such as soft drink fountains, beer and wine, and other snacks.

The True Texas Tacos concept, which H-E-B launched in San Antonio in 2018, showcases a menu of more than a dozen breakfast and specialty tacos. All flour tortillas are made in house, with corn tortillas available upon request. Customers can use the digital kiosks for easy, no-contact ordering or order delivery via Favor Delivery.

With the reopening of the Lytle location, H-E-B operates 12 c-store locations throughout Texas, which all have fuel stations and car washes. The company plans to continue its layout updates of its remaining convenience stores to the H-E-B Fresh Bites brand. No plans or timelines have been set for updates to the other locations.

Founded in 1905 and based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs more than 145,000 partners and operates more than 420 grocery stores throughout Texas and northeast Mexico. It opened its first convenience store location in 2016.