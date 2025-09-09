Halloween Celebrations Expected to Feel the Impact of Inflation
Passing out candy and decorating one's home are the most popular celebrations.
Passing out candy (65%) and decorating one's home (64%) are the most popular ways consumers plan to celebrate the holiday, followed by dressing up (51%). A third of respondents plan to attend a party or event, while just 7% plan to go to a bar or restaurant to celebrate.
Most Halloween celebrators plan to purchase candy/ chocolate; approximately half plan to purchase decorations and/or costumes.
When asked what they plan to purchase for the holiday, 82% of respondents said they plan to purchase candy. Just under half of respondents plan to purchase decorations (46%) or costumes (44%). Only 5% of respondents do not plan to purchase anything for Halloween, signaling most celebrators will be shopping.
Price matters most to a third of candy shoppers.
Price is the most important factor to a third of respondents, followed by quality (19%) and value (16%). Interestingly, brand matters most to only 5% of respondents, signaling weaker brand loyalty for Halloween candy, InMarket found.
Big-box stores (57%) and grocery stores (55%) are the most popular retailers for Halloween candy.
Warehouse clubs (49%) follow closely behind, while just 20% of shoppers plan to shop at dollar/discount stores. Big-box stores, grocery stores and warehouse stores all offer bulk candy purchases, likely at some discount, potentially swaying cost-conscious shoppers. Only 1% of consumers plan to shop at a convenience store for their Halloween candy purchases.
Assorted candy bags are the top choice among candy buyers (88%).
With most Halloween candy shoppers gravitating toward assorted candy variety bags, retailers and consumer packaged goods brands alike should drive awareness of availability and also consider offering discounts on bulk quantities to drive incremental purchases, InMarket recommends.
A third of respondents said they'd consider purchasing store brand candy.
Interestingly, despite price being the top factor when shopping for candy, a third of respondents said they were unlikely to purchase store-brand candy. This suggests that many customers are loyal to name-brand candy, but are likely swayed between brands by price factors.
