Halloween Celebrations Expected to Feel the Impact of Inflation

InMarket: Consumers will scale back their plans and/or spend less on candy.
Danielle Romano
NATIONAL REPORT — As back-to-school season winds down, Halloween is creeping up. Despite higher prices and inflation this year, average consumer spending for the 2025 Easter and Valentine’s Day holidays increased from 2024, indicating that consumers are not entirely slowing down their holiday celebrations.

To help marketers prepare for spooky season, InMarket surveyed more than 4,500 consumers to better understand how they plan to celebrate the holiday. Austin, Texas-based InMarket is digital advertising firm that leverages real-time marketing and measurement.

Here's what InMarket found:

Higher prices and inflation are impacting nearly half of consumers' plans for Halloween.

Forty-six percent of respondents said higher prices and inflation are impacting their Halloween plans. When asked how they're adjusting, half of the respondents said they're scaling back their plans and/or spending less on candy, 45% said they plan to reuse their Halloween costume or decorations and 42% said they plan to spend less on decorations. 

Passing out candy and decorating one's home are the most popular celebrations.

Passing out candy (65%) and decorating one's home (64%) are the most popular ways consumers plan to celebrate the holiday, followed by dressing up (51%). A third of respondents plan to attend a party or event, while just 7% plan to go to a bar or restaurant to celebrate.

Most Halloween celebrators plan to purchase candy/ chocolate; approximately half plan to purchase decorations and/or costumes.

When asked what they plan to purchase for the holiday, 82% of respondents said they plan to purchase candy. Just under half of respondents plan to purchase decorations (46%) or costumes (44%). Only 5% of respondents do not plan to purchase anything for Halloween, signaling most celebrators will be shopping. 

Price matters most to a third of candy shoppers.

Price is the most important factor to a third of respondents, followed by quality (19%) and value (16%). Interestingly, brand matters most to only 5% of respondents, signaling weaker brand loyalty for Halloween candy, InMarket found.

Big-box stores (57%) and grocery stores (55%) are the most popular retailers for Halloween candy.

Warehouse clubs (49%) follow closely behind, while just 20% of shoppers plan to shop at dollar/discount stores. Big-box stores, grocery stores and warehouse stores all offer bulk candy purchases, likely at some discount, potentially swaying cost-conscious shoppers. Only 1% of consumers plan to shop at a convenience store for their Halloween candy purchases.

Assorted candy bags are the top choice among candy buyers (88%).

With most Halloween candy shoppers gravitating toward assorted candy variety bags, retailers and consumer packaged goods brands alike should drive awareness of availability and also consider offering discounts on bulk quantities to drive incremental purchases, InMarket recommends.

A third of respondents said they'd consider purchasing store brand candy.

Interestingly, despite price being the top factor when shopping for candy, a third of respondents said they were unlikely to purchase store-brand candy. This suggests that many customers are loyal to name-brand candy, but are likely swayed between brands by price factors.

Click here to access the full report.

