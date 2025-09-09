Halloween Celebrations Expected to Feel the Impact of Inflation

NATIONAL REPORT — As back-to-school season winds down, Halloween is creeping up. Despite higher prices and inflation this year, average consumer spending for the 2025 Easter and Valentine’s Day holidays increased from 2024, indicating that consumers are not entirely slowing down their holiday celebrations.

To help marketers prepare for spooky season, InMarket surveyed more than 4,500 consumers to better understand how they plan to celebrate the holiday. Austin, Texas-based InMarket is digital advertising firm that leverages real-time marketing and measurement.

Here's what InMarket found:

Higher prices and inflation are impacting nearly half of consumers' plans for Halloween.

Forty-six percent of respondents said higher prices and inflation are impacting their Halloween plans. When asked how they're adjusting, half of the respondents said they're scaling back their plans and/or spending less on candy, 45% said they plan to reuse their Halloween costume or decorations and 42% said they plan to spend less on decorations.