Heinz Remix Condiment Dispenser

Kraft Heinz Co.'s foodservice division introduces Heinz Remix, a customizable and IoT-enabled digital sauce dispenser which allows consumers to personalize their own flavor creations. Developed in six months from initial brief to the physical product, the condiment dispenser can create more than 200 potential sauce combinations. The freestanding machine is touchscreen operated, with a selection of bases that can be personalized further with one or more enhancers, such as jalapeño or mango, and set at a customer's preferred intensity level (low, medium or high). The Heinze Remix Dispenser will begin rolling out via a pilot program starting in late 2023 to early 2024.