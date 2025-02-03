The Hershey Co. Lays Out CEO Succession Plan
Buck has served as CEO for eight years.
"The board is grateful for Michele's vision and transformational leadership, not only over the past eight years as our CEO but for the past two decades," said Victor Crawford, lead independent director of the board. "Michele has made innumerable marks on Hershey, including serving as the key architect of the company's expansion into broader snacking categories, driving sustainable international growth and building advanced capabilities and growth platforms to evolve Hershey into a stronger and more diversified business. Succession planning is a matter the board and Michele have been discussing and with Michele's continued guidance and leadership, we are confident we will execute a seamless transition."
Other Leadership Changes
In addition to the succession planning surrounding Buck's retirement, The Hershey Co. made two leadership appointments, effective Feb. 3: Andrew Archambault as president, U.S. Confection, and Veronica Villasenor as president, Salty Snacks.