The Hershey Co. Lays Out CEO Succession Plan

HERSHEY, Pa. — Leadership changes are coming at The Hershey Co.

Last month, the candy and snack manufacturer announced that Michele Buck, chairman of the board of directors, president and CEO, will retire from the company effective June 30, 2026. She intends to serve in her existing roles until her successor is appointed, at which time she plans to resign from the board and transition to a senior advisor role until her retirement.

The board has appointed a special committee to direct the search for Hershey's next CEO and will consider external and internal candidates, in partnership with a nationally recognized search firm, the company said.

"It has been the pinnacle of my career to lead Hershey, a truly one-of-a-kind company. Our team has created one of the strongest and most recognizable snacking portfolios in the industry and I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished," Buck said. "I am a firm believer that our long-term success is rooted in Hershey culture — the spirit of innovation has kept us at the forefront of new and changing trends to best serve our customers and consumers, made us a stronger partner for our communities and contributed to significant value creation for our shareholders.

"This year will be my 20th at Hershey and as we embark on a new year, I believe now is the right time to formally activate our succession planning and begin the transition to Hershey's next leader," she added.