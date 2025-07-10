The Hershey Co. Names CEO Successor

As CEO, he drove growth and profitability through brand building, innovation, customer partnerships and execution in the marketplace. He led portfolio transformation to address continuously evolving consumer trends, The Hershey Co. said.

Tanner also held several other senior leadership positions at PepsiCo, including president of PepsiCo Global Foodservice, senior vice president of Frito-Lay North America's West Division and vice president of sales for PepsiCo U.K. and Ireland.

He currently serves as president and CEO of The Wendy's Co., where he has led a strategy focused on core brand growth, innovation, operational excellence and accelerating new unit growth globally.

"I am truly honored to be chosen as the next leader of a company I've long admired. Throughout my career, I've remained focused on the three pillars that drive success: understanding and delighting consumers, building strong partnerships with customers and investing in colleagues," Tanner said. "This commitment to the three Cs will continue to guide our strategic decisions and fuel the growth of Hershey's iconic brands — all while having fun with our employees and customers.

"Leading Hershey is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a difference with loved brands, and I look forward to working closely with the board of directors and the entire team to advance our Leading Snacking Powerhouse ambition," he continued.

Earlier this year, Buck announced her intention to retire this summer after 20 years with the company and after eight years in the role of CEO. The board appointed a special committee to direct the search for Hershey's next CEO and considered external and internal candidates, in partnership with a nationally recognized search firm.

"We want to thank Michele for her exceptional leadership and the industry-leading performance delivered across her tenure. Michele architected and championed Hershey's Leading Snacking Powerhouse vision, guiding the company through multiple phases of transformational growth," said Mary Kay Haben, lead independent director and chair of the CEO search committee. "The impact of her courageous leadership, evolution of portfolio and capabilities, and authentic connection to people leave a legacy and a roadmap that positions Hershey well for the future.

"Kirk is a proven, high-impact leader in the food and beverage industry with a great combination of customer and consumer passion, commercial acumen and operational scale," she continued. "With a track record of driving growth in complex global businesses, Kirk brings a focused, results-driven mindset. His deep experience in snacks, beverages, M&A [mergers and acquisitions] and innovation — combined with public company CEO and board roles — makes him well suited to lead Hershey into the future. Kirk is a strong leader, earning followership at every level and is committed to engaging with employees, the community and stockholders to advance Hershey's ambition to be a Leading Snacking Powerhouse and to deliver long-term, sustainable growth."

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, The Hershey Co. has more than 20,000 employees worldwide and delivers high-quality products across approximately 70 countries, generating more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues. The company's portfolio includes beloved chocolate and confectionery brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers and Shaq-a-licious alongside popular salty snacks including SkinnyPop and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.