Leading this year's holiday lineup from The Hershey Co. are two new items: Kit Kat Milk Chocolate Santas and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Sugar Cookie. For the first time, the Kit Kat brand introduces a festive, snack-sized shape. The Santas combine the classic Kit Kat crunch with layers of crispy wafers and smooth milk chocolate. Meanwhile, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Sugar Cookie showcases the classic flavor and texture of sugar cookies, with cookie pieces stuffed within the creamy peanut butter. The new Reese's product is available in regular, king size and miniatures. Also new from the company's brands this year are the Reese's Shapes Assortment, Twizzlers Cherry Flavored Trees Standup Pouch, Twizzlers Merry Berry Punch Twists King Size, Cadbury Milk Chocolate Mini Snowballs Giftbox, Hershey's Kisses Cookies 'N' Crème Snowman Giftbox, and Jolly Rancher Gummies Original and Sour Flavors Storybook.