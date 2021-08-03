Hershey's Puts 'SHE' at the Center of Its Iconic Chocolate Bar

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Co. is honoring all women and girls this International Women's Day (March 8) with a limited release of "Celebrate HerSHEys" bars, highlighting the "SHE" at the center of its iconic Hershey's milk chocolate bar.

On March 8, the first 1,000 visitors to each of the company's Hershey's Chocolate World locations in Hershey, New York City Times Square, and Las Vegas will receive the limited-edition chocolate bar.

"Thousands of people walk through our doors at Hershey's Chocolate World every day and create lifelong memories. We couldn't think of a better place to put a smile on a face through the simple gesture of 'Celebrating SHE' and honoring all the women in our lives by giving out these limited-edition chocolate bars," said Suzanne Jones, vice president, The Hershey Experience.

The commemoration continues with a short inspiration film featuring women whose achievements have impacted and inspired the world, including the likes of Gloria Steinem, Gilda Radner and Katherine Johnson.