High Noon is expanding its flavor offerings with the introduction of High Noon Tequila, a malt-based, tequila-flavored hard seltzer. The adult beverage is available in four flavors, all made with real fruit juice and layered with blanco tequila. The offerings also remain health conscious, with only 100 calories per serving and no added sugar or gluten. Flavors include Strawberry, Lime, Grapefruit and Passionfruit. High Noon started rolling out the tequila options in March, with national availability beginning in May. The variety eight-pack of 355-millimeter cans retails for $21.99.