How Convenience Retailers Can Navigate the Kratom Opportunity

Key Considerations for Retailers

C-store owners exploring this space should adopt a measured, data-informed approach. Here are several best practices that can serve as a playbook for responsible integration:

Vet Your Vendors: Work exclusively with suppliers that prioritize quality and transparency. Look for products that are lab-tested, accurately labeled and backed by certificates of analysis.

Train the Team: Ensure that frontline staff understand the basics of mitragynine products — what they are, who they're for and how to respond to common questions. Educational signage or QR-linked point-of-sale materials can help.

Start Small & Track Feedback: Begin with a limited SKU set placed in a visible, but carefully considered, shelf location. Monitor performance using sales data and customer inquiries.

Strategic Visibility: Highlight kratom availability on platforms such as Google and Apple business listings. Store locator tools from trusted brands can also help drive foot traffic without overwhelming your digital presence.

Balance Innovation With Responsibility: Given the regulatory complexity surrounding kratom, accuracy and compliance matter more than hype. Avoid sensationalized claims; instead, emphasize wellness, consistency and consumer safety.

Know the Product: Kratom vs. Mitragynine

Not all kratom is created equal. Retailers must understand that "kratom" refers broadly to the botanical, while "mitragynine" describes its most prominent alkaloid. Products formulated with standardized mitragynine extracts offer a more predictable consumer experience compared to raw kratom powder, which can vary widely in composition.

In functional beverages, mitragynine is favored for its consistency and cleaner profile. Its effects are often described as supporting mental clarity, physical recovery and balanced energy — attributes that set it apart from jitter-prone stimulants. Standardized extracts also make it easier to maintain compliance with emerging regulatory guidelines.

Understanding 7-Hydroxymitragynine & Quality Markers

A key differentiator in kratom product quality is the presence and concentration of 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH), a potent alkaloid found naturally in small amounts. While trace levels are typical in responsibly formulated products, some manufacturers manipulate extracts to elevate 7-OH levels, chasing intensity at the expense of safety.

Several U.S. states now prohibit products exceeding 2% 7-OH by volume, recognizing the importance of consumer safety. Retailers should be cautious of any kratom extract that reports high 7-OH content or uses vague terminology around "pure" mitragynine. Transparency is key.

Here's a quick benchmark:

More than 1% 7-OH: Proceed with caution

Proceed with caution More than 2% 7-OH: Avoid stocking entirely

Avoid stocking entirely "Pure Mitragynine Isolate": Ask for clarification as it may not deliver the same benefits as a naturally balanced extract

The Regulatory Landscape

Kratom remains legal in most U.S. states, but its status can be nuanced and subject to rapid change. Store operators should consult up-to-date local regulations and lean on resources like the American Kratom Association.

The good news? The industry is maturing. Leading manufacturers now voluntarily participate in third-party testing, adhere to Good Manufacturing Practice standards and invest in consumer education.

Working with these types of partners allows retailers to reduce risk while expanding their functional beverage portfolio with integrity.

Is Kratom Right for Your Store?

Adding kratom or mitragynine-based beverages to your shelves isn't just about following a trend, it's about meeting consumer demand with intelligence and responsibility.

Evaluate local market dynamics: Are energy drink sales stagnating? Has beer or hard seltzer slowed? Do your customers seek alternatives that bridge wellness and convenience?

If the answer is yes, kratom may be worth exploring.

By approaching this category with the same diligence used for other high-performance products, retailers can position themselves as forward-thinking curators of wellness. It's not about hype — it's about giving customers what they're already asking for with transparency and care.

Dallas Vasquez is the CEO and cofounder of Mitra9, a leader in the functional beverage space specializing in kava and mitragynine-infused drinks. Vasquez has a background in business development and a passion for introducing innovative, plant-based alternatives to the market.

Editor's note: The opinions expressed in this column are the author's and do not necessarily reflect the views of Convenience Store News.