How Cumberland Farms Improved Store Communication, Labor Scheduling, and Brand Consistency Across the Organization

Date: Thursday, July 23rd at 2:00 PM EDT

C-store retailers are under more pressure than ever before, with COVID-19 adding a plethora of new challenges to overcome. This makes it a top priority to improve the efficiency of in-store operations, as customer foot traffic increases and priorities shift to accommodate new initiatives and strategies.

Register for this webinar to learn how Cumberland Farms, a banner of EG America and a leading convenience and fuel retailer with over 500 locations, streamlined store execution and labor operations across their organization, and expanded their technology solutions across EG Group UK and EG Australia.



Josh Bradstreet, Business Director from Cumberland Farms, will discuss:

How Cumberland Farms reduced time spent by store managers on scheduling

How to create more effective and accurate labor schedules based on labor standards

How to improve operational efficiency by standardizing communication sent to stores and creating transparency across the organization

Join Josh as he shares ideas, strategies, and technology solutions that give C-Stores what they need to drive improvements to their bottom line.

