How to Drive Pump to Store Visits with Data

Date: Thursday, April 11 at 2:00 PM EDT

Learn how to use data to drive visits, build a better marketing playbook, and move the sales needle.



We will share real-life examples of how Paytronix customers are taking data insights and turning them into incremental transactions.

After joining this session, you'll improve campaign performance with behavior-changing targeted messages that compel your customers into becoming loyal, frequent visitors.



Join us for this webinar to learn:

4 tactics to drive customers to the store

Why certain promotions capture fuel customers attention

How to change the behavior of fuel only customers

Speakers: