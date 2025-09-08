HRA Sees Record Attendance at C-Store Connect Trade Show

Attendees and vendors applauded the event for its atmosphere, organization and business impact. "QR code for vendor deals was awesome and very helpful. Thank you all for another great event," said one attendee. Added another, "The HRA C-Store Trade Show provided us with a valuable platform to connect with our customers, showcase innovation and strengthen relationships."

Record Growth & Community Impact

The trade show was not only the largest in HRA history, but it also fueled organizational growth with 200-plus new members joining HRA directly from guest attendees, the association noted.

Exhibitors and retailers also emphasized the show's role in driving sales, discovering new products and sparking ideas to improve in-store foodservice and hot case programs.

"This year's C-Store Connect proved the incredible strength of our community and the importance of bringing the right people together under one roof," said Chirag Patel, HRA's CEO and founder. "The energy, the deals and the innovation on display confirm that c-stores in the Southeast are positioned for strong growth in the year ahead."

HRA is currently preparing for the 2026 C-Store Connect Trade Show, which will return to the Cobb Galleria Centre next August. For event details and membership information, visit www.hraga.com.

To stay up-to-date on the convenience store industry, HRA members can click here to claim their free digital subscription to Convenience Store News.

Founded in 2012, HRA is a member chain organization serving more than 5,000 convenience store owners and operators across the Southeast, including Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.