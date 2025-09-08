 Skip to main content

HRA Sees Record Attendance at C-Store Connect Trade Show

The association also gained 200-plus new members through the Atlanta event.
Melissa Kress
The logo for the Horizon Retailers Association

ATLANTA — Horizon Retailers Association's (HRA) C-Store Connect Trade Show drew nearly 2,900 attendees and showcased more than 200 fully sold-out vendor/manufacturer booths.

With those numbers, the show — which took place on Aug. 28 at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta — marked HRA's largest and most impactful trade show to date.

According to the association, members connected with industry-leading brands, secured exclusive "hot deals" using HRA's technology platform and explored innovations in fast-growing categories like foodservice and technology. In all, attendees booked more than 80,000 cases, unlocked more than $325,000 in member savings in the cold vault and beverage category, and generated 500-plus new leads in grocery and foodservice.

In addition to scoring deals and making connections, some HRA members walked away with prize giveaways. Mitesh P., bp Maple Street (Carrollton, Ga.) was the car giveaway winner. Additionally, five members won $5,000 cash prizes:

  • Vipul P. (Cocoa Beach, Fla.), sponsored by Coca-Cola United
  • Mickey K. (Cumming, Ga.), sponsored by D&D Energy
  • Jaimin P. (Greenville, S.C.), sponsored by PepsiCo
  • Vikash M. (Douglasville, Ga.), sponsored by Monster Energy
  • Sohail M. (Spartanburg, S.C.), sponsored by Red Bull
Attendees and vendors applauded the event for its atmosphere, organization and business impact. "QR code for vendor deals was awesome and very helpful. Thank you all for another great event," said one attendee. Added another, "The HRA C-Store Trade Show provided us with a valuable platform to connect with our customers, showcase innovation and strengthen relationships."

Record Growth & Community Impact

The trade show was not only the largest in HRA history, but it also fueled organizational growth with 200-plus new members joining HRA directly from guest attendees, the association noted. 

Exhibitors and retailers also emphasized the show's role in driving sales, discovering new products and sparking ideas to improve in-store foodservice and hot case programs.

"This year's C-Store Connect proved the incredible strength of our community and the importance of bringing the right people together under one roof," said Chirag Patel, HRA's CEO and founder. "The energy, the deals and the innovation on display confirm that c-stores in the Southeast are positioned for strong growth in the year ahead."

HRA is currently preparing for the 2026 C-Store Connect Trade Show, which will return to the Cobb Galleria Centre next August. For event details and membership information, visit www.hraga.com.

To stay up-to-date on the convenience store industry, HRA members can click here to claim their free digital subscription to Convenience Store News

Founded in 2012, HRA is a member chain organization serving more than 5,000 convenience store owners and operators across the Southeast, including Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. 

