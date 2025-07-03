 Skip to main content

H&S Energy Rolls Out Electronic Shelf Labels

Implementation, which began in seven locations this year, will continue into 2026.
Danielle Romano
ORANGE, Calif. — H&S Energy Group is rolling out electronic shelf labels (ESLs) starting at seven locations to date, with plans to expand the platform to its remaining convenience stores later this year and into 2026.

Designed with both customers and staff in mind, the ESLs will enhance operational efficiency, reduce the time needed for manual price updates and ensure that shoppers can always rely on consistent and accurate pricing. H&S also plans to implement additional use cases like inventory management, digital coupons and loyalty program tie-ins.

The fuel and convenience chain is working closely with Aperion throughout the implementation to maintain price accuracy and integrity, the companies stated.

"This rollout is a key milestone in our broader digital transformation strategy," said Fidaa Mohrez, senior director of operational systems at H&S Energy Group. "By deploying Aperion's Electronic Shelf Labels, we're improving pricing accuracy, reducing manual effort and delivering a more consistent experience for our customers. It also supports our commitment to sustainability by cutting down on paper use. We're looking forward to expanding this technology across all our locations as we continue building a smarter, more efficient retail environment."

H&S Energy Group is targeting a phased implementation over the coming months for the deployment of ESLs. Customers can look forward to enhanced visibility, clearer product information and a shopping experience tailored to meet their evolving needs, the company stated.

"H&S are ideal collaborators in bringing solutions to their retail locations," said Andrew Lickiss, sales manager at Aperion. "Their reputation as a forward-thinking retailer precedes them, and Electronic Shelf Labels is one major step along the way towards building their connected future. Their flexibility to adjust for whatever the future brings puts them in a powerful position."

H&S is making a greater move toward sustainability, significantly reducing paper waste. The ESLs contribute to the company's broader efforts to promote environmentally friendly practices.

As the technology division of Hussmann Corp., Aperion provides advanced digital solutions for grocery and convenience retailers across North America.

Orange-based H&S Energy operates nearly 300 locations throughout the western United States. It operates under the Chevron, 76, Texaco, Shell and ExtraMile brands, as well proprietary brands Power Market and Pinnacle 365 by Power Market.

