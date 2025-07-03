H&S Energy Rolls Out Electronic Shelf Labels

ORANGE, Calif. — H&S Energy Group is rolling out electronic shelf labels (ESLs) starting at seven locations to date, with plans to expand the platform to its remaining convenience stores later this year and into 2026.

Designed with both customers and staff in mind, the ESLs will enhance operational efficiency, reduce the time needed for manual price updates and ensure that shoppers can always rely on consistent and accurate pricing. H&S also plans to implement additional use cases like inventory management, digital coupons and loyalty program tie-ins.

The fuel and convenience chain is working closely with Aperion throughout the implementation to maintain price accuracy and integrity, the companies stated.

"This rollout is a key milestone in our broader digital transformation strategy," said Fidaa Mohrez, senior director of operational systems at H&S Energy Group. "By deploying Aperion's Electronic Shelf Labels, we're improving pricing accuracy, reducing manual effort and delivering a more consistent experience for our customers. It also supports our commitment to sustainability by cutting down on paper use. We're looking forward to expanding this technology across all our locations as we continue building a smarter, more efficient retail environment."