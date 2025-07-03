H&S Energy Rolls Out Electronic Shelf Labels
H&S Energy Group is targeting a phased implementation over the coming months for the deployment of ESLs. Customers can look forward to enhanced visibility, clearer product information and a shopping experience tailored to meet their evolving needs, the company stated.
"H&S are ideal collaborators in bringing solutions to their retail locations," said Andrew Lickiss, sales manager at Aperion. "Their reputation as a forward-thinking retailer precedes them, and Electronic Shelf Labels is one major step along the way towards building their connected future. Their flexibility to adjust for whatever the future brings puts them in a powerful position."
H&S is making a greater move toward sustainability, significantly reducing paper waste. The ESLs contribute to the company's broader efforts to promote environmentally friendly practices.
As the technology division of Hussmann Corp., Aperion provides advanced digital solutions for grocery and convenience retailers across North America.
Orange-based H&S Energy operates nearly 300 locations throughout the western United States. It operates under the Chevron, 76, Texaco, Shell and ExtraMile brands, as well proprietary brands Power Market and Pinnacle 365 by Power Market.