Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of April 2021

NATIONAL REPORT — The largest class of Top Women in Convenience yet was the top headline last month, followed by news on acquisitions, expansions and legislation.

In the latest Industry Roundup, we present the top 10 most-read stories for the month of April, based on reader views:

1) Convenience Store News Names 2021 Top Women in Convenience

Convenience Store News will celebrate a record 74 female leaders at its eighth-annual Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) awards ceremony this fall. This year's TWIC program was the most competitive yet, as the number of nominations received more than doubled from 2020. More than 300 nominations were judged.

2) CrossAmerica Acquiring 100-Plus Convenience Stores From 7-Eleven

The Allentown, Pa.-based partnership reached a definitive agreement to acquire the stores from Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc. for an aggregate cash purchase price of $263 million, subject to certain adjustments. The deal consists of company-operated sites included in 7-Eleven's divestiture process in connection with its pending acquisition of Speedway LLC from Findlay, Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum Corp.

3) Driven by the Pandemic, Hershey Finds a New Way to Bring Its Customer Insights Center to Retailers

The COVID-19 pandemic ushered in an unprecedented era of retailing. Adjusting to the headwinds and remaining committed to its retail partners, The Hershey Co. sought a solution to virtually engage with operators and communicate the latest insights and solutions, broadcasted through a unique and remote platform. Thus, the Hershey Insights Network was born.

4) U.S. Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Reduce Tobacco Use & Close Tax Loopholes

Several federal legislators joined together to introduce the Tobacco Tax Equity Act of 2021 in the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives. In addition to closing loopholes in the tax code, the bill would establish the first federal electronic cigarette tax and increase the tobacco tax rate for the first time in a decade.

5) Casey's Celebrates Grand Opening of New Distribution Center

The convenience store retailer cut the ribbon on its new Joplin, Mo., distribution center on April 15. The facility is Casey's third distribution center and will serve 400 to 600 of its c-stores.

6) 7-Eleven's Push Into QSR Calls for 150 New Restaurants in 2021

7-Eleven Inc. plans to offer customers more quick-serve restaurant-quality dining options than ever before, starting at its newest Evolution store. Located at 10601 Lomond Drive in Manassas, Va., it is the first store to offer 7-Eleven's Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits restaurant as well as Parlor Pizza, an on-site pizzeria with hand-tossed, made-to-order pizza pies.

7) QuikTrip Opens Its First Location in Louisiana

QuikTrip Corp. marked its entrance into the state of Louisiana with the opening of its first travel center in Shreveport. Located at 6901 Bert Kouns Industrial Blvd., the site features an expanded QT Kitchens concept that offers fresh, made-to-order food, premium specialty drinks, and frozen treats.

8) Biden Administration Mulling Nicotine Cutback in All Cigarettes Sold in U.S.

Big changes could be coming to the cigarette category under President Joe Biden's administration. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the administration is exploring the idea of requiring tobacco companies to lower nicotine to levels that are no longer addictive. The move would affect all cigarettes sold in the United States.

9) What to Do If You Missed the EMV Deadline

As of April 17, non-compliant stores are liable for any fraud related to the card portion of a transaction at their location, rather than the card issuers taking on this burden — and this can easily become a significant number depending on the amount of fraud that takes place.

10) Circle K Secures Convenience Store Exclusive on Two New Products

Circle K is offering customers two new exclusive flavors of popular beverages: Red Bull Coconut Edition Sugarfree and the Sour Patch Kids Mystery Flavor Polar Pop.