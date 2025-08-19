Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of July 2025

3) Convenience Retailers Express More Optimism for 2025 Beverage Sales

Beverage sales trends in the convenience store channel accelerated in the second quarter, which in turn drove retailers' more optimistic growth outlook this year by roughly 70 basis points to +3.7% vs. Goldman Sachs' second quarter "Beverage Bytes" survey.

4) Buc-ee's Opens First Virginia Location

Located at 6500 Buc-ee's Blvd. in Mount Crawford, Va., the new Buc-ee's store opened its doors on June 30. The 70,000-square-foot-plus store is viewable from near mile marker 240 on Interstate 81 and held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on opening day.

5) Majors Management Expands MAPCO Into New Markets

The retailer completed its acquisition of 35 retail fuel and convenience store locations across Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania from Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The transaction follows the Federal Trade Commission's consent order requiring these divestitures to preserve competition in the affected markets.

6) 7-Eleven's Latest Collaboration Revs Up Nostalgia

The new exclusive 7-Eleven x Hot Wheels collection features a lineup of collectibles built for car fanatics and skateboard lovers alike. The high-octane release is available in-store at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations nationwide and on 7Collection.

7) Convenience Chains Rank Among the Top 100 U.S. Retailers

Four c-store retailers landed on The National Retail Federation's 2025 NRF Top 100 Retailers list. Compiled by Kantar, it ranks the industry's largest companies according to 2024 U.S. sales.

8) Giant Eagle Shifts Focus After GetGo Sale

The sales of the GetGo convenience store brand and wholesale motor fuels distribution business will allow the regional grocer to prioritize its core grocery and pharmacy operations, according to Giant Eagle President and CEO Bill Artman.

9) Circle K Launches Alcohol Cashback Program

The retailer partnered with Swiftly to roll out the largest alcohol cashback program in U.S. convenience retailing. It offers legal-age shoppers digital cashback rebates on beer, wine and spirits — delivered almost instantly after purchase.

10) Former Owner of Handy Mart Chain Exits the Fuels Business

E.J. Pope & Son Inc. dba Pope Transport sold its fuels transport business to Petroleum Transport Co. Inc. Pope Transport operates a fleet of nearly 50 tractors and 90 trailers, serving as a common carrier for customers throughout four states.