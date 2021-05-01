Inside the Consumer Mind: Charged Up

Bloomberg New Energy Finance forecasts that 60 percent of all light-duty vehicles sold in 2040 will be electric vehicles (EVs), and 25 percent to 27 percent of all vehicles on the road by 2040 will be electric. The convenience channel sits in a prime spot to pivot from being a fuel provider to an energy provider. The 2020 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500-plus consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month, revealed an increase in EV ownership among c-store shoppers. Specifically, the research showed: