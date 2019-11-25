Inside the Consumer Mind: The Meat of the Matter

Vegetarians and vegans remain a small, single-digit percentage of the U.S. population — only around 5 percent of households — but that isn’t stopping the rapid growth of plant-based meat alternatives. Increasingly at major restaurant chains, consumers can find plant-based burgers, fried chicken, sausage sandwiches, and more. Wider availability is prompting increased trial among meat and non-meat eaters alike. Here are some of the latest insights on the plant-based trend.