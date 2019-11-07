Inside the Consumer Mind: What Fuels You?
The motor fuels business is not for the faint of heart. Gas station brand loyalty has declined over the past three years. A majority of U.S. adults are concerned about the security of their financial data when they pay at gas pumps and convenience stores. And c-store competitors, particularly club stores and supermarkets with fuel programs, continue to steal away foot traffic. Here’s a look at some of the latest consumer insights around the fueling occasion.