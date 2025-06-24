Interest in Electric Vehicle Cars Stalls Among U.S. Consumers

"Since we began tracking interest in fully electric vehicles, we've seen some variability," said Greg Brannon, director of automotive engineering. "While the automotive industry is committed to long-term electrification and providing a diverse range of models, underlying consumer hesitation remains."

AAA conducted the annual survey March 6-10, using a probability-based panel designed to be representative of the U.S. household population overall. A total of 1,128 interviews were completed among U.S. adults

Surveyed drivers cited high battery repair costs (62%) and purchase price as key barriers to going fully electric. Other top concerns include the perceived unsuitability of EVs for long-distance travel (57%), a lack of convenient public charging stations (56%) and fear of running out of charge while driving (55%).

Additionally, 31% of drivers who are undecided or unlikely to purchase an EV have safety concerns; 27% reported challenges installing charging stations at their homes; and 12% pointed to the potential reduction or elimination of tax credits and rebates.

Still, interest in EVs isn't dead. Nearly three-fourths of surveyed drivers pointed to gas savings as a reason for potentially buying an EV, along with concern for the environment (59%) and lower maintenance costs (59%). While AAA's 2024 "Your Driving Cost" analysis found that EVs had the second-highest total ownership costs due to depreciation, purchase prices and finance charges, it also found that EVs had the lowest fuel cost of any vehicle type and the lowest maintenance costs.

Overall, public perception regarding the future of EVs remains uncertain, AAA found. The percentage of drivers who believe that most cars will be electric within the next 10 years dropped from 40% in 2022 to 23% this year. Interest in EVs to take advantage of tax credits and debates is also down, falling from 60% of those saying last year they are likely to buy an EV to 39% this year.

AAA noted that today's consumers may find more appeal in hybrid or plug-in hybrid vehicles, as they combined the advantages of traditional internal combustion engines with electric power, which reduces range anxiety while providing an environmentally friendly alternative.

