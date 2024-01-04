Invenco FlexPay 6

Invenco by GVR launches the FlexPay 6 line of outdoor payment terminals (OPTs) for fuel dispensers, which include the first payment terminals available factory-installed in Gilbarco-Veeder Root Encore 700S dispensers. The FlexPay 6 payment terminals — the M1-15, A2-09 and A1-05 — are available either as all-in-one terminals or as modular platforms. All terminals are also, or will be, PCI 6 compliant and have native cloud connectivity, along with 2-D barcode readers and contactless as standard features. The FlexPay 6 terminals also integrate PCI P2PE solutions from Bluefin into their design, which can reduce the PCI DSS compliance burden by more than 70% and PCI control scope reduction by more than 90%, according to the company.