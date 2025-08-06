Iowa Events Venue Officially Becomes Casey's Center

"We're so well-known in our core states. But as we're growing, not everybody is as familiar with Casey's as the people in Iowa and Missouri and Illinois," Casey's CEO Darren Rebelez said during a media tour stop held at the new Casey's Center the day of the official name change.

The company's commitment to Iowa along with the opportunity to reach potential new customers on TV or via in-person events at the venue drove the decision to invest in naming rights, he explained. Visitors to Casey's Center will be able to enjoy Casey's pizza and other branded snacks.

"As we expand out, it is really helpful to get some more of that brand recognition," Rebelez continued.

The 10-year naming partnership was executed on behalf of Polk County by OVG Global Partnerships, the sponsorship and naming rights division of Oak View Group that connects world-class brands with world-class live entertainment properties, as Convenience Store News previously reported. It is the first of its kind for Casey's.

"This is a big day for us," Rebelez told a crowd outside the Casey's Center's South entrance. "I can't think of a better way to deepen our connection here in Iowa and in the Midwest."

Rebelez joined VIPs and local guests during the July 1 event celebrating the name change. Attendees could receive free Casey's pizza cutters, koozies and other swag.

"While Wells Fargo did a fantastic job for a long time, we felt that this is such a destination spot for Iowans, it really should be a local company, and we're just super excited to be able to provide that for everybody that comes into Iowa," Rebelez said. "This venue has a reach beyond just Iowa into the region."

Headquartered in Ankeny, Casey's is the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. It operates approximately 2,900 convenience stores.