Jackson Partners With Boise State Football for Exclusive Trading Cards

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Jacksons Food Stores is distributing more than 10,000 packs of trading cards in partnership with The Boise State University Broncos football team.

As part of the deal, starting Friday, Oct. 7, the officially licensed trading cards will be sold exclusively at Jacksons locations across Treasure Valley. Each pack contains 14 cards and will retail for $12.99.

One out of every 10 packs will also include a limited-edition, autographed card.

"We're proud to be part of amplifying the talent of our local student-athletes," said Cory Jackson, president of Jacksons Food Stores. "Boise State athletics are an important part of our community and we’re excited to have a role in enhancing the Bronco fan experience."

The Broncos is the first college football program to have its entire team represented in a trading card set since the advent of name, image and likeness (NIL). According to the retailer, the investment is also the largest trading card venture for any school in the United States.

As part of the marketing campaign, the full set includes cards featuring each football student-athlete and Buster Bronco. The 10 autographed cards, numbered 1–100, depict Bronco standouts including Scott Matlock, Ezekiel Noa, John Ojukwu, JL Skinner and Riley Smith.

"We are extremely grateful to Jacksons and their leadership team for sharing our vision and wanting to be a part of this exciting opportunity on the ground floor," said Jeramiah Dickey, Boise State director of athletics.

"We are thrilled to partner with a major player in the Treasure Valley to bring this deal to life and we look forward to finding opportunities to grow the partnership to benefit even more Boise State student-athletes and fans," Dickey added.

According to Jacksons, the partnership is made possible by Boise State's nationally recognized NIL program and its in-house group license opportunity, as well as the athletic department's longtime multimedia rightsholder, Bronco Sports Properties.

Meridian-based Jacksons Food Stores operates a chain of more than 300-plus company operated stores in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, California, and Utah under the Jacksons Food Stores and ExtraMile by Jacksons Convenience Store brands.