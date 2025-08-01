Jacksons Marks 50 Years in the Convenience Channel

BOISE, Idaho — Jacksons Food Stores is celebrating its golden anniversary this month — and there's still growth ahead for the Idaho-based convenience retailer.

John Jackson leased his first Texaco service station in Caldwell, Idaho, on Aug. 4, 1975. Soon after, he started making acquisitions and eventually brought the company to its current count of more than 1,400 Jacksons and ExtraMile stores across 10 states.

"I have said I thought I had the Midas touch after the success of my first service station. The second one cured me of that notion," said company founder and CEO John Jackson. "I understand that the associates we have the privilege of working with every day, providing friendly service to our customers in clean stores, are what gives Jacksons its staying power.

[Read more: Hi-Noon Petroleum Sells Assets to Jacksons Food Stores]