Jacksons Marks 50 Years in the Convenience Channel
"All of us working together as a positive force in our communities, and in our customers' lives, is the secret sauce to making it to 50 years and will remain the under pinning in getting us through the next 50," he added.
Jacksons Food Stores is helping all its customers join in celebrating its 50th anniversary by offering once-in-half-a-century deal every day of the week starting on Monday, Aug. 4. For 50 cents, customers who use their Let's Go Rewards membership number will be able to get products like select brands of 20-ounce soda, Red Bull, Starbursts, Slim Jim, Welch's fruit snacks and more.
"Every day for the last 50 years Jacksons has provided service and products to our valuable customers. Our first thought in celebrating the birthday of our family business was to share our gratitude with customers, giving them meaningful deals to mark the occasion and say thank you for taking this journey with us," said Jackson Food Stores President Cory Jackson.
Headquartered in Meridian, Jacksons Food Stores has grown from a single service station to include multiple businesses, including including Jackson Energy, Capitol Distributing, Jackson Jet Center, Jackson BevCo and ExtraMile.