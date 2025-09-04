 Skip to main content

Jacksons Partners With Boise State Athletes for Another Season

This year's trading card set features 106 players in packs of 14 cards.
Angela Hanson
NIL partnerships at Jacksons Food Stores

BOISE, Idaho — Jacksons Food Stores will serve as the exclusive retailer of Boise State University's Bronco football collectible trading cards for the fourth consecutive year. 

The 2025-2026 card set is available at Jacksons and ExtraMile by Jacksons convenience stores in Idaho's Treasure Valley for $12.99.

"It's really been fun to see these trading cards evolve each year," said Cory Jackson, president of Jacksons Food Stores. "Creating something that excites the fans and supports the student-athletes has been special."

Each card pack contains 14 cards, with a one-in-10 chance for a signed "signature" card from team standouts such as wide receiver Cameron Bates, defensive back Ty Benefield, wide receiver Latrell Caples, offensive lineman Kage Casey, running back Breezy Dubar, running back Sire Gaines, tight end Matt Lauter, quarterback Maddux Madsen, defensive back A'Marion McCoy, linebacker Marco Notarainni, running back Malik Sherrod and EDGE Jayden Virgin-Morgan.

"Jacksons has been a tremendous partner for years, and we appreciate them continuing to work with our student-athletes through NIL opportunities such as these impressive trading cards," said Jeramiah Dickey, director of athletics. "It takes a TEAM, and to have people like Jacksons in our community who invest into the entire Bronco experience and help us create EPIC by maximizing [Name, Image and Likeness (NIL)] allows us to recruit and retain top student-athletes."

There are 106 players, a head coach and three "traditions" represented in this year's set, according to Jacksons. The "traditions" cards celebrate the Bleymaier Football Center, the torn-down north end zone goal post following last year's MW Championship, as well as the famous "Circus" play that forced overtime during the 2007 Fiesta Bowl. This year's set includes 18 players who have been featured in all four seasons of the Jacksons trading cards.

Jacksons first entered into a NIL partnership with Boise State University in August 2024, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

This year, Jacksons formed a NIL partnership with football players Latrell Caples and Breezy Dubar, who will be featured on Jacksons social media across various marketing channels, as well as on several billboards throughout the Treasure Valley.

During this year's season, when Caples scores a touchdown, fans can purchase a 49-cent fountain drink with Jacksons Let's Go Rewards on Monday following the game. When Dubar scores, fans can pick up a "Breezy Bundle" that includes a hot dog and fountain drink for $1 at Treasure Valley Jacksons each Tuesday following a game.

Headquartered in Meridian, Idaho, Jacksons Food Stores has grown from a single service station to include multiple businesses, including including Jackson Energy, Capitol Distributing, Jackson Jet Center, Jackson BevCo and ExtraMile.

