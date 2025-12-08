J.E. Adams Industries unveils its latest innovation, the high-output air machine. Engineered for the needs of semi-trucks and RVs, the machine comes in two models — the 8670-7 (125 PSI max) and the 8670L (110 PSI max). The high-output air machine features user-friendly digital functionality, complete with a LED display, lighted push button and a convenient alarm to signal when the desired pressure is achieved. Designed specifically for larger tires requiring 70 PSI and higher, this machine is not intended for passenger cars or light trucks, allowing retailers to focus on serving the heavy-duty market, according to the company.