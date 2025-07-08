Jeannie Amerson Named Chair of New Convenience Foodservice Exchange Advisory Board
Amerson is currently vice president and executive consultant at W. Capra, where she helps leading retailers achieve high-impact, customer-first transformation from strategy through execution. Her distinguished career includes leadership roles at Flash Foods, ZipLine Payments (now part of PDI), Circle K North America, Impact 21 and most recently, Enmarket where she oversaw marketing, merchandising, branding, digital, loyalty, payments and foodservice initiatives as vice president of marketing.
A highly respected voice in the c-store industry, Amerson has earned numerous accolades, including a Top Women in Convenience Rising Star Award, the Top Tech Implementation Award, and the Best Loyalty Program Award. She is a frequent speaker on a range of topics at industry events, including NACS where she serves on the Content Committee.
Retailers are encouraged to mark their calendars now for the 2026 Convenience Foodservice Exchange in San Antonio. As the convenience retail industry continues to evolve, foodservice is no longer optional; it’s essential. The CFX summit brings together top c-store foodservice executives and supplier partners to share insights, collaborate and drive future growth.
Produced by Convenience Store News, CFX is where the industry’s best and brightest converge to explore the innovations in proprietary food, beverage and in-store experience that are defining convenience foodservice leadership today — and shaping its future for tomorrow.