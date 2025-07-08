 Skip to main content

Jeannie Amerson Named Chair of New Convenience Foodservice Exchange Advisory Board

The veteran foodservice and marketing leader will co-emcee the 2026 event in San Antonio.
Linda Lisanti
Jeannie Amerson

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News is proud to announce the appointment of Jeannie Amerson as inaugural chairperson of the new Convenience Foodservice Exchange (CFX) Advisory Board. With more than 25 years of experience driving innovation and growth across the convenience retail landscape, Amerson brings a wealth of knowledge, insight and leadership to this pivotal role.

Amerson’s term will span two years, during which she will provide strategic guidance on content development, thought leadership and retailer engagement for the industry’s most influential foodservice-focused event. She will help guide the event’s speaker lineup and content focus in collaboration with recruited retailers, ensuring that CFX continues to deliver unmatched value and relevance to the industry. Additionally, Amerson will serve as co-emcee of the 2026 Convenience Foodservice Exchange, to be held May 5-7 in San Antonio, Texas.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeannie as the first-ever chairperson of the CFX Advisory Board,” said Don Longo, editorial director emeritus of Convenience Store News.  “Her deep experience in loyalty, marketing, payments and foodservice — as well as her passion for retail innovation — makes her uniquely qualified to help us shape the future of this event.”

Amerson is currently vice president and executive consultant at W. Capra, where she helps leading retailers achieve high-impact, customer-first transformation from strategy through execution. Her distinguished career includes leadership roles at Flash Foods, ZipLine Payments (now part of PDI), Circle K North America, Impact 21 and most recently, Enmarket where she oversaw marketing, merchandising, branding, digital, loyalty, payments and foodservice initiatives as vice president of marketing. 

A highly respected voice in the c-store industry, Amerson has earned numerous accolades, including a Top Women in Convenience Rising Star Award, the Top Tech Implementation Award, and the Best Loyalty Program Award. She is a frequent speaker on a range of topics at industry events, including NACS where she serves on the Content Committee.

Retailers are encouraged to mark their calendars now for the 2026 Convenience Foodservice Exchange in San Antonio. As the convenience retail industry continues to evolve, foodservice is no longer optional; it’s essential. The CFX summit brings together top c-store foodservice executives and supplier partners to share insights, collaborate and drive future growth.

Produced by Convenience Store News, CFX is where the industry’s best and brightest converge to explore the innovations in proprietary food, beverage and in-store experience that are defining convenience foodservice leadership today — and shaping its future for tomorrow.

