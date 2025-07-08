Jeannie Amerson Named Chair of New Convenience Foodservice Exchange Advisory Board

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News is proud to announce the appointment of Jeannie Amerson as inaugural chairperson of the new Convenience Foodservice Exchange (CFX) Advisory Board. With more than 25 years of experience driving innovation and growth across the convenience retail landscape, Amerson brings a wealth of knowledge, insight and leadership to this pivotal role.

Amerson’s term will span two years, during which she will provide strategic guidance on content development, thought leadership and retailer engagement for the industry’s most influential foodservice-focused event. She will help guide the event’s speaker lineup and content focus in collaboration with recruited retailers, ensuring that CFX continues to deliver unmatched value and relevance to the industry. Additionally, Amerson will serve as co-emcee of the 2026 Convenience Foodservice Exchange, to be held May 5-7 in San Antonio, Texas.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeannie as the first-ever chairperson of the CFX Advisory Board,” said Don Longo, editorial director emeritus of Convenience Store News. “Her deep experience in loyalty, marketing, payments and foodservice — as well as her passion for retail innovation — makes her uniquely qualified to help us shape the future of this event.”