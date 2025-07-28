Jet Food Stores Debuts Family-Friendly Restrooms at Additional Sites
Founded in 2007, Step 'n Wash was created to ensure that everyone, regardless of height, can wash their hands in public restrooms. The company's retractable, stainless steel step stool is easily installed in front of bathroom sinks, providing a safe, user-friendly solution for businesses looking to improve accessibility.
"Jet Food Stores is an amazing convenience store partner; they don't just talk about customer care, they show it through action," said Jacob Fedosky, president of Step ‘n Wash. "As convenience stores compete for the family dollar, a small addition like Step ‘n Wash can have a big impact on the customer experience and ongoing brand loyalty."
Established in 1973, Jet Food Stores is a privately owned chain of 56 retail convenience stores currently located throughout 21 counties in middle and south Georgia.