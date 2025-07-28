 Skip to main content

Jet Food Stores Debuts Family-Friendly Restrooms at Additional Sites

The chain first introduced Step 'n Wash in 2021.
Danielle Romano
Jet Food Stores

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Jet Food Stores is continuing to make the customer experience more family-friendly.

The convenience store chain is expanding its partnership with Step 'n Wash, a built-in retractable step stool that allows children to reach the sink safely and independently, to five additional locations. The installations bring the total number of Jet stores providing this accommodation to nine.

Jet Food Stores first introduced Step 'n Wash in 2021. According to the chain, the response from customers was immediate and overwhelmingly positive.

"Anticipating the needs of the entire family was a big part of our decision to include Step ‘n Wash in more of our stores," said Matthew Turner, director of foodservice at Jet Food Stores. "Making the strategic decision to implement Step 'n Wash in stores that experience heavy family traffic affords us a great opportunity to provide our customers with the utmost in convenience. We look forward to implementing Step 'n Wash in additional stores in the near future."

Founded in 2007, Step 'n Wash was created to ensure that everyone, regardless of height, can wash their hands in public restrooms. The company's retractable, stainless steel step stool is easily installed in front of bathroom sinks, providing a safe, user-friendly solution for businesses looking to improve accessibility. 

"Jet Food Stores is an amazing convenience store partner; they don't just talk about customer care, they show it through action," said Jacob Fedosky, president of Step ‘n Wash. "As convenience stores compete for the family dollar, a small addition like Step ‘n Wash can have a big impact on the customer experience and ongoing brand loyalty."

Established in 1973, Jet Food Stores is a privately owned chain of 56 retail convenience stores currently located throughout 21 counties in middle and south Georgia. 

