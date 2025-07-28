Jet Food Stores Debuts Family-Friendly Restrooms at Additional Sites

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Jet Food Stores is continuing to make the customer experience more family-friendly.

The convenience store chain is expanding its partnership with Step 'n Wash, a built-in retractable step stool that allows children to reach the sink safely and independently, to five additional locations. The installations bring the total number of Jet stores providing this accommodation to nine.

Jet Food Stores first introduced Step 'n Wash in 2021. According to the chain, the response from customers was immediate and overwhelmingly positive.

[Read more: Jet Food Stores Streamlines Fresh Food Prep]