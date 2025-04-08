Three new pre-sliced, pre-cooked sausage flavors from Johnsonville Foodservice are designed to help foodservice operators reduce prep time, save labor and deliver bold, on-trend flavors their customers crave. Available in Ultimate Italian, Jalapeño Cheddar or Southwestern, the sausages are fully cooked and frozen with a 270-day shelf life. They are also clean label — with no gluten, MSG, high-fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors — and save on labor and prep time. Each sausage is packed with visible, authentic ingredients like bold herbs, real jalapeños and creamy cheddar. With five slices per ounce, they deliver excellent coverage on pizzas, burritos, wraps, bowls, skillets and more — making them ideal for breakfast, lunch, dinner and grab-and-go, the company said.