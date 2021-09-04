Jump Start Digital Loyalty to Drive Participation & Profits

Date: Thursday, May 6th at 2:00 pm EST

5 Easy Steps to Get Started

Earning a larger share of wallet is important, especially as consolidation continues throughout the industry. While changing customer behaviors have become “the new normal”, many brands seek omnichannel access to deliver a better experience and better performance. By focusing on digital loyalty programs, c stores have the technology and tools to close the gap with other retailers, including QSRs and create better customer engagement.

During the pandemic and beyond, successful convenience chains will use digital tools and meet customers' preferences by leveraging a data-driven approach. Attend the webinar and learn how to:

- Customize a customer loyalty program that integrates with your POS and complete technology stack

- Drive pump-to-store traffic with personalized offers using real-time customer behaviors and preferences

- Deliver a seamless customer experience across every channel: in-store, at the pump, online and in-app

- Use a single platform to drive all your loyalty and marketing campaigns and promotions