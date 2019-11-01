Juul Labs Unveils TV Adult Education Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO — Juul Labs is bringing its message to TV.

The vapor company is launching its first TV ad campaign, focusing on educating adult smokers about vapor products.

"Juul Labs' mission is simple — to improve the lives of the world's 1 billion adult smokers by providing the first true alternative to combustible cigarettes," the company said.

"So, our success ultimately depends on our ability to get our product in the hands of the adult smokers and out of the hands of youth. When adult smokers try it, it works. And, the impact is life-changing," it added.

The new Juul adult education campaign features testimonials. The three 60-second spots highlight former smokers who made the switch from combustible cigarettes.

The stories have already appeared in print, online and on the radio.

"We want adult smokers to hear directly from former adult smokers that Juul Labs provides a true alternative to combustible cigarettes and is showing unprecedented success, with studies showing 40 to 56 percent of adult smokers fully switching within 90 days of use," the company said.

According to Juul, each story adheres to its marketing code, which ensures that the company carefully target adult smokers and forego paid promotion on social media platforms.

Juul has become a focal point of the Food and Drug Administration's youth prevention campaign. In April, the company unveiled steps to combat underage use of its products including an initial $30-million investment over the next three years dedicated to independent research, youth and parent education, and community engagement efforts, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

It built on those efforts with a new course of action in November, including the removal of all its flavored Juul pods from more than 90,000 retail outlets.