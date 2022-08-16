Kaizen Analytix's KaizenPrice

Kaizen Analytix launched KaizenPrice, a new AI-based, smart-pricing software designed to help small-to-medium-sized businesses. KaizenPrice gives companies powerful pricing recommendations and demand forecasts. The solution helps companies develop pricing strategies to drive revenue, profit and volume. KaizenPrice integrates with Square's point-of-sales platform. In just a few clicks, Kaizen can deliver custom pricing recommendations and sales forecasts based on customers' transaction histories from Square.