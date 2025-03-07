Kettle Brand Chamoy flavored potato chips are the brand's take on the popular Mexican condiment made from fruits, chiles and spices. The chips feature sweet, tangy and spicy flavor notes of lime, sweet pepper and mango in every crunchy bite. Non-GMO Project Verified and gluten free, the limited-edition Kettle Brand Chamoy flavored chips are available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $5.29 through February 2026. Kettle Brand Chamoy is the latest addition to the brand's portfolio which has featured fan favorites like Spicy Pimento Cheese, 7 Layer Dip, Spicy Queso and Gochujang, all drawing inspiration from different cuisines and occasions.