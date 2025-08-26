Keurig Dr Pepper & JDE Peet's to Unite as Global Coffee Giant

"Today's announcement marks a transformational moment in the beverage industry, as we build on KDP's disruptive legacy by creating two winning companies, including a new global coffee champion," said Tim Cofer, CEO of KDP. "Through the complementary combination of Keurig and JDE Peet's, we are seizing an exceptional opportunity to create a global coffee giant.

"This is the right time for this transaction, with KDP in a position of operational and financial strength, momentum across our evolved portfolio, and increasing coffee category resilience," Cofer continued. "By creating two sharply focused beverage companies with attractive and tailored growth propositions and capital allocation strategies, we are poised to generate significant shareholder value in both the near and long term."

The acquisition will significantly enhance KDP's coffee positioning, creating a strong, resilient and diversified global portfolio while unlocking incremental operating and financial benefits, including approximately $400 million in anticipated cost synergies, the company said.

Upon separation, Global Coffee Co. will become the world's largest pure-play coffee company with approximately $16 billion in combined annual net sales and reach across more than 100 countries. Meanwhile Beverage Co., with more than $11 billion in annual net sales, will be a scaled challenger in the $300 billion North American refreshment beverage market.

"We are excited to join forces with Keurig to chart the future of global coffee by leveraging our combined portfolio of the world's most beloved coffee brands," said Rafa Oliveira, CEO of JDE Peet's. "This highly complementary transaction will deliver an attractive premium for our shareholders and will create compelling future growth opportunities for our employees, customers and other stakeholders. We are incredibly proud of the formidable global platform that we have built at JDE Peet's and, together with Keurig, we are looking forward to powering a new era of coffee innovation and leadership, building on JDE Peet's recently announced 'Reignite the Amazing' strategy."

Upon completion of the acquisition of JDE Peet's and until the intended separation is complete, KDP's management team will lead the combined company. Post-separation, Cofer will become CEO of Beverage Co. and Priyadarshi will become CEO of Global Coffee Co.

The global headquarters for Global Coffee Co. will be located in Burlington, while its international headquarters will be in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Beverage Co. will be headquartered in Frisco.