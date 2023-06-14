Kit Kat Churro Flavor

Just in time for summer, The Hershey Co.'s Kit Kat brand introduces a limited-edition flavor: Kit Kat Churro. The new offering pays homage to the classic dessert, pairing the signature churro taste with the familiar crunch of a Kit Kat bar. The sweet treat features buttery churro-flavored crème with sugar mixed between the brand's fan-favorite wafers. The launch of Kit Kat Churro coincided with National Churro Day on June 6 and is be available nationwide. The flavor comes in three sizes: standard, king or snack size.