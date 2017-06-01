SPONSORED CONTENT
Know Control Flintloc
Known coast to coast for skimming and fuel theft solutions that have been stopping the “bad guys” since 2005, FlintLoc just announced an affordable new system tailored specifically for C-stores: Know Control V4.W.
Using the latest wireless technology, V4.W delivers a warning message to the
C-store team the instant that a breach is detected at a dispenser.
“With Know Control V4.W, you can tell a crime’s about to be committed,” says Flintloc National Sales Manager Dave Jacobs, “enabling you to protect both your customer’s identity and your reputation.”
Learn more at NACS Booth #3675 or at www.flintloc.com.