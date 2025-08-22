Kwik Trip Resolves Employee Discrimination Claim

Under the conciliation agreement resolving the charge, the former employee will receive $35,000 in back pay and compensatory damages. Kwik Trip will retain an experienced consultant to train supervisors, managers and human resources employees about their responsibilities and employees' rights under the ADA. Kwik Trip will also provide compliance-related reporting to the EEOC, which will monitor compliance with these obligations for the next two years.

"Under the ADA, employers must provide reasonable accommodations to qualified individuals with disabilities," said Victor Chen, an EEOC spokesperson. "As the federal agency tasked with enforcing equal opportunity laws, the EEOC will aggressively pursue all appropriate avenues of relief for victims of disability discrimination."

The EEOC's Chicago District Office has jurisdiction over Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and North and South Dakota, with area offices in Milwaukee and Minneapolis.

The EEOC is the sole federal agency authorized to investigate and litigate against businesses and other private sector employers for violations of federal laws prohibiting employment discrimination. For public sector employers, the EEOC shares jurisdiction with the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division; the EEOC is responsible for investigating charges against state and local government employers before referring them to DOJ for potential litigation. The EEOC also is responsible for coordinating the federal government’s employment antidiscrimination effort.

Kwik Trip employs more than 38,000 workers who serve nearly 12 million guests per week across nearly 900 locations throughout Wisconsin and neighboring states.

Headquartered in La Crosse, Kwik Trip sits at No. 9 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking with 879 convenience stores.