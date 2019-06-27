Kwik Trip Turns Into Popular Doughnuts Into a Different Kind of Snack

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. debuted a new snack: potato chips inspired by the convenience store retailer's popular Glazer doughnuts.

The La Cross-based operator of more than 560 c-stores in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin announced the new snack in a Facebook post that read "Yeah, it's big news," along with a photo of the package, reported Post Crescent.

The "sweet, savory, salty" chips come in 6-ounce bags. They're made from potatoes, canola and/or sunflower oil, sugar, brown sugar, natural and artificial flavors, and milk.

The idea for doughnut potato chips originated from an April Fool's joke three years ago: Kwik Trip spokesperson Kendra Nedegaard said customers and employees "always loved the idea" and so after some brainstorming, experimenting and a lot of taste-testing, it became a reality.

The doughnut-inspired chips are available for a limited time.

Kwik Trip Glazers doughnuts in 2003 and now produce more than 2 million doughnuts per week.