Lily's Sweet Gummies

The Hershey Co. Lily’s brand introduces two new products: Lily's Sweet Fruity Gummy Bear Friends and Lily's Tart and Tasty Sour Gummy Worms. The naturally flavored Lily's Gummy Bears deliver a whimsical hint of nostalgia in raspberry, strawberry, orange and lemon. Lily's Sour Gummy Worms are perfect for sour lovers with a mix of lemon-raspberry and apple-peach flavors. Both sweet and sour treats have less than one gram of total sugar, making Lily's Gummies the go-to, fun treat without the grown-up guilt. Lily's goods are gluten-free, fair trade-certified and made with non-GMO ingredients. They are sold in 1.8-ounce bags at retailers nationwide.