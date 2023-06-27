Love's Debuts Truck Car Wash Services

OKLAHOMA CITY — To further enhance offerings to professional drivers, fleet managers and RV drivers, Love's Travel Stops introduced truck wash services at select travel stops and Speedco locations.

Love's Truck Washes are equipped with automated technology and are expected to provide the same quality as a hand wash but in half the time of other truck washes in the industry, according to the company.

Truck washes are currently available in Harrisonville, Mo., and Pauls Valley, Okla. Love's anticipates opening additional locations soon in Hazen and Prescott Ark., along with several more in the next two years.

"Love's was founded on innovation and thinking differently, so starting this new service is an exciting initiative that gets customers back on the road quickly," said Shane Wharton, president of Love's. "We listened to our customers on this new offer. The convenience of being able to fuel, wash their truck, park and go inside all in one location is convenient and ideal for our professional drivers, as well as our RV customers."

The truck wash process starts with the driver pulling up to the designated bay, selecting their service and pulling the vehicle inside. The driver parks and remains in the vehicle while the automatic three-brush rollover system starts the process, before moving over the vehicle using strategically placed sensors, pressure-washing sprayers and rotary brushes. Love's attendants oversee each wash to address any problem areas.

Services and prices will vary based on equipment type but include a standard base for tractor/trailer, box truck, tractor, RV/motor home, pickup with travel trailer or 1-ton truck. Professional drivers can earn and spend My Love Rewards points at all truck wash locations.

Although the process is automated, Love's expects local job growth as a result of this added service, with each location averaging three employees working across two bays from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The process is also environmentally friendly as it uses reclaimed water for the initial rinse and trailer wash outs to save water, and the chemicals are certified safe for the environment.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love's Travel Stops has a network of more than 600 locations in 42 states, along with 430-plus truck service centers under both the Speedco and Love's Truck Care names. Family-owned and operated, the company currently employs more than 39,000 people.